Court Report: May 4, 2018 – May 14, 2018

May 4, 2018

Slaven Dejanovic, Edgartown; DOB 10/7/85, leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and complete probation conditions as filed in another case; unsafe operation of motor vehicle: not responsible.

Slaven Dejanovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/7/85, leaving the scene of personal injury: guilty, one year probation, must pay $50 VW, $50 PSF with restitution to be determined, cannot get a taxi or Uber license; crosswalk violation: not responsible.

Jose B. Ferreira, Tisbury; DOB 5/18/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $500 fine.

Antonio R. Maldonado, Edgartown; DOB 11/24/77, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.



May 7, 2018

Daniel L. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/11/58, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Joshua S. Robinson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/1/87, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.



May 10, 2018

Trevor H. Donaldson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/14/88, marked lanes violation, OUI-liquor or .08%, rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Justin K. Leblanc, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/31/73, OUI-drugs (not identified): continued to pretrial conference.

Jose M. Vilaca, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/22/58, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible.



May 11, 2018

Paige J. Nitardy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/4/95, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Ismail A. Samad, Chilmark; DOB 11/16/79, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.



May 14, 2018

Luiz V. Neto, Edgartown; DOB 7/1/91, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: responsible, must pay $50 assessment; marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; registration not in possession: not responsible.

