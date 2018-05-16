Defibrillator donated in memory of Christian Manley

Christian Manley, a former Edgartown wharfinger, was honored at a noontime ceremony Tuesday at Memorial Wharf. Manley worked under harbormaster Charlie Blair for several years. He died unexpectedly in 2004 while studying at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, his aunt Lori Fisher told The Times.

Manley’s cousins, Justine and Vince Celentano, owners of Quality Response Systems, donated an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to Edgartown in his memory. The device will be a “traveler,” kept in the patrol boat and at the finger piers, Blair said.

Blair fondly recalled Manley for his sense of humor. “We did a lot of laughing when he was around,” he said. “He’ll always be part of the harbor alumni.”

Dr. Michael Romanowsky will certify harbor staff on the use of the AED, he said. Romanowsky volunteers time every year to train harbor personnel in CPR and first aid, he said.