Edgartown: C’mon, real spring

I don’t know about you, but I’m beginning to lose my sense of humor with spring. Or as I’ve taken to calling it, “more winter.” What is with this weather? Chilly temperatures, gray skies, and rain. I have to admit, half the time I feel like it wouldn’t be surprising to see some snow flurries! C’mon, real spring. We’re waiting for you.

I hope everyone enjoyed this past Pink and Green Weekend. We had family in, so did some roaming around town, poking our noses into stores. There were several visitors wandering around town as well, and a ton of cars, but overall, things seemed pretty quiet. I’ve never taken part in any Pink and Green activities in the past, but this one seemed quiet. Was it my imagination? Or was it due to weather? Or perhaps the struggles of the Steamship Authority?

One of the best events I read about all weekend was the metal straw giveaway that J.B. Blau offered on Sunday. Every mom that went into one of his establishments could receive a free metal straw to reuse. As you may know, there is a growing movement to get rid of plastic straws, as they really wreak havoc on the environment and, sadly, sea life. Many places are trying to decrease usage of them by only providing them if you ask for them or, as in J.B.’s case, offering alternatives such as paper straws or reusable metal ones. For the non-moms out there, or others visiting his places after Sunday, a reusable metal straw can also be purchased for $1. Thanks for stepping up to the forefront on this important issue, J.B.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, and Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled invite parents, students, and staff to an informational session on Thursday, May 17, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm with local service providers for Youth with Disabilities to learn about programs and opportunities for current students and those transitioning out of high school. Representatives from MVCS Disability Services, MVRHS, MRC, and CORD will be at the Family Center to answer questions and help get students connected.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Pia Gundersen and Shannon Levesque on May 16, Gary “Rob” Baldino on May 17, and to my very own sweet 16 beauty, Amelia Craig, on May 20. Where did that time go?

Margaret Hannemann, from the Island Food Pantry, will be the guest speaker at the Edgartown Federated Church on Sunday, May 20, at 11:30 am, following the morning service. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about these services, and ask questions while having a cup of coffee. They are asking everyone to please bring a favorite food item to donate to the Food Pantry. For more information, call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out the website at federatedchurchmv.org.

On Friday, May 18, at 1 pm, the Edgartown Cemetery Commission will hold a celebration of the completion of a three-year project to restore the 17th and 18th century gravestones at Tower Hill Cemetery. There will be free tours of the cemetery at noon and after the celebration. Tower Hill Cemetery is located off Katama Road in Edgartown. Take the left fork, and look for the second left, which has a sign for Tower Hill.

Enjoy the week ahead. Cross your fingers for warmer temperatures. The annual March to the Sea is next Friday. I’m beginning to wonder if we’re going to have any of the traditional lilacs to toss in the harbor. Usually it’s the other way round, and we worry that they will have gone by. Mother Nature is fickle indeed.