Film Screening: “They Shall Not Perish”

On Saturday, May 26 at 6:30 pm, join the West Tisbury library for a special screening of “They Shall Not Perish: The Story of Near East Relief” followed by a Q&A with the film’s producer, Shant Mardirossian, and Near East Foundation president, Charles Benjamin.

This long-awaited documentary details the historic events that led to the Armenian Genocide and the rescue and unprecedented humanitarianism that followed — taking the audience on a journey from the depths of cruelty to the triumphs of survival. The documentary makes extensive use of newly discovered film footage and archival photographs of orphans who were in Near East Relief’s care

The Near East Foundation (NEF), known initially as Near East Relief, spearheaded this first great mobilization of U.S. international humanitarian assistance, in September 1915, in response to the Armenian Genocide. Driven by the conviction that ordinary citizens had the collective power to save the lives of people coping with adversity, the organization’s efforts helped save more than one million lives. Executive Producer, Shant Mardirossian, inspired by his grandparents’ escape and survival during the genocide, says he produced this film, “not just to remember those we lost in the genocide, but to shed light on an important chapter of American history when ordinary citizens stood together against a great injustice and saved the lives of 132,000 orphans.”

The Near East Foundation remains committed to the work it started over century ago. Today, NEF works across the Middle East and Africa to provide vulnerable and disenfranchised people with skills, training, and resources they need to fully engage and prosper in their own communities and economies. For more information, visit: www.neareast.org.

This event is free and open to the public, refreshments will be served. To help track attendance, sign up is requested at: www.neareast.org/tsnp-west-tisbury/.