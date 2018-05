The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse presents a comedic performance by Jenny Allen on Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19. The one-woman performance “I Got Sick Then I Got Better” tells the story of Allen’s adventure down the medical rabbit hole. Her tale combines humor and emotion, creating a witty and bittersweet monologue. Both performances begin at 7:30 pm. For more information or to buy tickets, visit mvplayhouse.org.