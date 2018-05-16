M.V. Concert Series adds two shows to the lineup

The Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series announced the addition of two events to the 2018 season — the Robert Cray Band on Tuesday, July 17, and an evening with Audra McDonald on Saturday, August 18, both at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center. Year three of the series presents an eclectic 14-show lineup featuring comedy and an array of musical artists that crosses all genres of popular music. According to a press release, the M.V. Concert Series welcomes Audra McDonald back to the Island following her sold-out event in 2016; McDonald is both a singer and an actress. The Robert Cray Band makes its debut on the Vineyard with this show.

For more information about these performances and the rest of the summer lineup, visit mvconcertseries.com.