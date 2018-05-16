Make paths less of an eyesore

To the Editor:

I salute the DPW of Edgartown for paving the bus stop areas along the bike paths. This improves safety and the appearance of the bike paths. But I’d like to see the ugly strips of sand/rocks/grass/weeds between the bike paths and the road be upgraded. Why not make them more attractive by putting crushed scallop shells in those areas?

Our bike paths are enjoyed by residents and tourists alike. Upgrading them would be a relatively easy and inexpensive process, and would make these areas less of an eyesore.

Molly O’Brien

Edgartown