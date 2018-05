To the Editor:

Build the wall, build the fence, to keep them out. Spend bags of money, To spread dirt, limit access,

put up signs. For specks of grass.

Where is it? In the middle? Where the airplanes land? Chilmark, Tisbury, Aquinnah, Menemsha, Edgartown,

calling you, to see what we do to our Oak Bluffs green fields. Our most precious land. And ask the Land Bank,

Why? Why do such an off-Island thing to such a cherished Vineyard place?

Genevieve H. Abbot

Oak Bluffs