A Reading of “Occupied Territories”

On Saturday, June 2nd at 7pm, join us at the West Tisbury Library for a reading of the play, Occupied Territories by Nancy Bannon and Mollye Maxner. Occupied Territories premiered in Washington, DC in 2015 and had a sold-out Off-Broadway run in 2017. This reading will include a cast that brings together actors, veterans, and family members who have grown up amid intergenerational impacts of war. A discussion will follow the reading. Refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

The Story:

“When Jude enters her estranged father’s basement on the night of his funeral, she unleashes his secret past. As she digs, two worlds collide, challenging everything she always believed about her family, her father, herself. This powerfully intimate theatrical event carries us between a suburban basement and a jungle a lifetime away.”

Mollye Maxner conceived, directed, and co-created Occupied Territories. This play was awarded a 2016 Helen Hayes Award in Choreography and went on to a sold-out Off-Broadway run in 2017. Mollye also conceived and directed Still Life with Rocket, which premiered in Washington, DC in 2017 and has been nominated for 8 Helen Hayes Awards including Outstanding Play. Choreography for theater includes Peter and the Starcatcher (Constellation Theater – DC), Anthony and Cleopatra (Seattle Shakespeare Company), and Robin Hood (Imagination Stage – DC). Mollye lives in North Carolina where she homeschools her two sons and is part-time visiting faculty at UNC School of the Arts.

Nancy Bannon is a performer, writer, and director. Original theater work includes Cornfield, Puncture, The Pod Project (all immersive events, NYC) and, as movement director, Romeo and Juliet on Broadway and Murder Ballad, and Pas De Deux at Studio Theatre in Washington, DC. Her original feature screenplays have been recognized by the Sundance Screenwriters Lab (second round qualifier 2013, 2015), Francis Ford Coppola’s Zoetrope Studios (quarterfinalist), the Slamdance Film Festival (grand prize finalist) among others and have been optioned by production companies. Nancy is the recipient of three Princess Grace Awards, a New York Dance and Performance (Bessie) Award, and is a graduate of The Juilliard School. She has served on the faculties of SUNY Purchase and Rutgers University and teaches Actors Process at the Studio Theatre Acting Conservatory in DC.