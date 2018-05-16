Reunited, and it sounds so good

It’s a double dance bill as Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish share the spotlight with the Space Invaders at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Friday night, May 18, from 8 pm to midnight. There’s no cover charge, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

The bands have a long history, with the Space Invaders made up of Barbara Puciul and Lorna Ashe, who’ve been friends for nearly 30 years, and guitarist Slim Bob Berosh, bass player Anthony Esposito, and drummer Rob Myers.

Keyboardist Jeremy Berlin played his first gig with Johnny Hoy at Joe and Susan Chapman’s Island wedding 25 years ago. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, with Buck Shank, Kevin Medeiros, and Berlin, played with the Space Invaders a few months ago to an enthusiastic crowd.

“We played this double bill in February in the dead of winter, and it was a great success,” Berlin said. “We’ve got complementary styles, and the P.A. Club’s such an open room with a great dance floor, and there’s plenty of room to just sit back if you don’t want to dance.”

The Space Invaders and Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, Friday, May 18, 8 pm. P.A. Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs.