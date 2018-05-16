Take ‘A Walk Through Imagination’

The Polly Hill Arboretum is getting ready for its 2018 season, and “A Walk Through Imagination” is a new version of a visitor’s favorite exhibit. The outdoor display was created by potter Bill O’Callaghan and storyteller Robin Tuck. It’s a walk and story that feature the adventures of a gingerbread boy who embarks on a journey to find his “ginger roots.” He meets fascinating creatures and plants along the way. Each episode of the story connects to a plant at the arboretum, and is accompanied by ones of O’Callaghan’s beautiful and whimsical sculptures, according to a Polly Hill press release. This exhibit will delight adults and kids alike.

The story walk is free and open to the public, and open anytime Polly Hill is. The arboretum is open year-round, sunrise to sunset. The Visitor’s Center opens Memorial Day Weekend, and stays open through Columbus Day Weekend. For more information, visit pollyhillarboretum.org or call 508-693-9426.