Tisbury: “All sailing times are approximate.”

The African American Heritage Trail will place a plaque at Grace Episcopal Church at 11:30 am on Sunday, May 20, in memory of three prominent African Americans. The Rev. Absalom Jones was the first African American priest to be ordained in the Episcopal Church. The Rt. Rev John Melville Burgess, a minister at Grace Church, was the first African American to become a bishop in the Episcopal Church. Also honored is Allan Rohan Crite, an African American liturgical artist commissioned to paint the mural in Children's Chapel at Grace Church. This lovely art will be shown to those at the ceremony. A reception follows the dedication.

This is the 28th plaque on the Heritage Trail on Martha’s Vineyard. I was pleased to meet the Rev. Melville Burgess in Washington, D.C., when he was a canon at the National Cathedral.

You know about the Food Pantry. But have you heard of a program called Serving Hands/Family to Family? There is food distribution monthly at the Councils on Aging. Learn more while enjoying a cup of coffee at 11:30 am following the service at the Federated Church. Meet Margaret Hannemann, and bring a favorite food item to be donated to the Food Pantry. More at 508-627-4421.

Saturday, June 2 (rescheduled from May 19), is Spring Electronics Disposal Day at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services from 9 am to 2 pm. Recycle air conditioners, cell phones, computers, copiers, dehumidifiers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, televisions, and washers and dryers. Fees are between $5 and $40 per item, with a 10 percent discount for carloads. All proceeds benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

MVCS provides a number of programs to help Island residents. There is one to teach girls how to handle difficult emotions. Adults and youth with problems or substance abuse issues can find help. There are groups for parenting and young children.

This Friday, May 18, from 9:30 to 11 am, begins an eight-week series called Parent to Parent, giving parents a place to listen and learn from other parents; preregistration is required. Call the M.V. Family Center. Parenting Journeys is a support group for parents raising a child upto 8 years old with special needs. On Wednesday, May 23, at 5:30 pm, dinner and childcare is provided at the Family Center. Preregistration is required: 508-687-9182.

The Family Center is at 35 Greenwood Ave. A facilitated playgroup is on Monday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 23. Incoming kindergartners and their adults can join the M.V. Family Center for Literacy Lunch for incoming kindergartners with Weezie. Each week a story is coupled with lunch and free play. Children leave with their own copy of the book. The next one is Friday, May 18, from noon to 1 pm. Each month the Family Center teams up with an organization for Learn with Me, and you can join them this Saturday, May 19, from 9:30 to 11 am at Felix Neck.

There is a program this afternoon, Thursday, May 17, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm for parents and students to learn about Rights of the Disabled, programs and opportunities for these students leaving high school. And that evening is a support group for help with substance abuse. Call the Family Center at 508-687-9182.

Did you know that artist John Holladay also drew college posters and sports pictures? These are now on exhibit at the Vineyard Haven library, lower level.

The fourth Martha’s Vineyard Environmental Film Festival runs from Thursday, May 24, through Sunday, May 27, at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. “Aldabra – Once Upon an Island” on Sunday at 1 pm is free for all aged 14 years or under. Aldabra is an island that has appeared and then disappeared back into the sea several times. The story is told by the amazing creatures who live there, including giant land tortoises that swim, large terrestrial crabs that scale palm trees, and flightless birds that bully the locals. All this while the most ferocious tides in the world carve sculptures out of coral and limestone. Tickets and more at the M.V. Film Society website.

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard invites all seniors to Senior Day on Thursday, May 31. Call or drop in for more information. As an official 2018 National Senior Health and Fitness Day Facility, they promise a full day of programs.

