Tisbury School’s Annual Memorial Day Celebration

The Tisbury School’s annual Memorial Day parade is just around the corner on Friday, May 25, 2018. Students will leave the school at 12:30 p.m. and march to Owen Park via Spring Street and Main Street. The ceremony will take approximately forty-five minutes. Students will be dismissed from Owen Park at approximately 1:15. Busses will be parked on Main Street.

Students in Grades K-8 will have flowers to carry in the parade and to throw in the harbor, commemorating those who have given their lives for their country. The Tisbury School band will be playing and flags will be waving. Students in grade 8 will be helpers on the pier and with elementary classes.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the Tisbury School gymnasium at 12:30 p.m. and dismissal from school will be at 1:15 on Friday, May 25, 2018. Contact Whitney Burke, Library Media Specialist for questions.