Vineyard Montessori School announces new scholarship program

Vineyard Montessori School (VMS) just announced the 2018 Rising Star Scholarship Program. According to a press release, the scholarships are available to students entering seventh grade in fall of 2018. The deadline to apply is June 3, 2018.

The press release states that VMS middle school students are presented with an integrated curriculum, designed to help them make connections between themselves and the world. Emphasizing individualized instruction through project-based learning, the courses of study in the middle school integrate the Montessori philosophy, the newest research on the developmental needs of adolescents, new learning theories, and the Massachusetts State Frameworks for the middle school grades.

Any student entering seventh grade this fall is encouraged to apply for the scholarships. The application process includes a classroom visit and written interest in the program. Contact VMS for details and application information by emailing admin@vineyardmontessori.com or by calling 508-693-4090. For more information, visit vineyardmontessori.com.