Breaking: Prosecutor suspended for abuse of power

Board of Bar overseers disagrees with reprimand and imposes punishment of its own.

Updated 3 pm

Laura Marshard, an assistant district attorney with Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office, is being suspended for a month by the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers after finding that she “abused her prosecutorial power.”

The decision was made Monday by the full board and released Thursday.

“Because we concluded that [Marshard] abused her prosecutorial power — aggravated by her misrepresentations to a judge — we disagree with the recommended sanction of public reprimand; instead we recommend that [Marshard] be suspended for one month with reinstatement conditioned on the successful completion of a legal ethics class approved by bar counsel.”

Marshard had been already been found guilty by the board, an independent body established to investigate and evaluate complaints against Massachusetts lawyers, but was only facing a public reprimand for misconduct related to meeting privately with a witness. Discipline against a prosecutor is rare.

Marshard, who lives on the Island, was at one time assigned as the prosecutor at Edgartown District Court. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

She came under scrutiny by the board and was the focus of eight days of testimony before the board last year before the board ultimately found her guilty of misconduct in October and issued a reprimand.

At issue was Marshard’s handling of David Sylvia, a witness in a July 2014 case involving a brawl at a party. Marshard, who had previously prosecuted Sylvia, met with him without his attorney present. Sylvia was to testify against Patrece Petersen, who was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, mayhem, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.

According to testimony during the hearing and documented in the board’s decision, Marshard “directed an Edgartown police detective [to] locate Sylvia and bring Sylvia to the courthouse library.” Marshard then met with Sylvia without his attorney present. She later admitted she had met with Sylvia, but said it was only to reassure him he would not be prosecuted if he testified.

Sylvia, who could have potentially incriminated himself by testifying, was given counsel, but Marshard met with him without that attorney present.

Neither Marshard nor bar counsel had appealed the original ruling and instead asked for a stipulation that a public statement about the case be issued verbatim. The full board refused.

“We declined to do so, since we found the statement to be inaccurate,” the decision states.

Instead, the board sought a more severe sanction concluding that Marshard should have known her actions were inappropriate.

The board found that Marshard “flouted” the requirement for Sylvia to have his attorney present.

“This case illustrates the importance of the rule. Sylvia, who had little education, was confused and frightened. He thought he was facing criminal charges. While his lawyer sat in the hallway, he was denied counsel,” the decision states.

Once again the full board concluded what the hearing panel had already stated, Marshard showed a “lack of candor.” “In addition to lack of candor before the hearing committee, [Marshard] misled the judge when she falsely told him that [attorney] Moriarty had not been appointed a the time she met with Syliva,” the decision states.

The decision states that misrepresentation to a court typically comes with a one-year suspension.

“We are particularly troubled by the fact that [Marshard] tried to mislead a judge when she said that the witness did not have appointed counsel at the time she spoke with him and when she failed to inform the judge that the government had offered not to prosecute the witness if he testified,” the decision. “These were lies.”

The board also took a shot at O’Keefe’s office stating, “the hearing committee noted that ex parte meetings with represented persons are apparently regular occurrence in the district attorney’s office where [Marshard] works. This is troubling coming from prosecutors, whose broad discretion carries with it ‘the responsibility of a minister of justice and not simply that of an advocate’.”

O’Keefe could not be immediately reached for comment.

The use of police officers was also cited. “Even if unintentional, the presence of uniformed officers can be intimidating,” the decision states. “The threat of prosecution is real. The consequences can be severe.”

During her hearing, Marshard’s defense centered on her being targeted as part of a vendetta at the courthouse, but the board in its decision gave little credibility to those claims. Instead, the hearing board in that decision stated Marshard “crossed an ethical line” and also found other conduct by her “problematic, but in the rough-and-tumble world of criminal prosecutions, it did not cross the ethical line into the charged misconduct.”

O’Keefe, who was called to testify during Marshard’s hearing, has been a staunch supporter of her, saying his office would appeal that ruling even before Marshard and her attorney did.

Marshard faced a three-count complaint that she intentionally withheld exculpatory evidence from the defense, met with a potential witness without his attorney present, and failed to correct testimony before a grand jury. The only count that was proven was that she met with a potential witness without his attorney present, the decision states.

Updated with more details from the board of bar overseers decision. – Ed.