Carmen P. Salvador, 95, of Edgartown died on Monday morning, May 14, 2018, at Longhill Assisted Living. She had retired from the Edgartown Police Department after twenty-four years in 1988.

She is survived by her cousin, Stephen J. Morgan, of Edgartown.

Her graveside service for the burial of her cremains will be held on Wed., May 23 at 1:00 pm in the New Westside Cemetery officiated by Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.