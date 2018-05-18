Girls lax hangs one on Dennis-Yarmouth by 24-5 Count

1 of 6

Addy Hayman scored seven of her eight goals in the first half Friday to lead the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls varsity lacrosse team to a 24-5 win over Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders moved to 11-2 on the season while the Dolphins slipped to 1-14 in a fairly non-competitive contest in which 10 different Vineyarders scored against a very competent Dolphin goalkeeper Victoria Snow, who suffered from poor defensive support.

Vineyarder scorers included Alexis Condon with four goals, two-goal efforts from Louise McDonald, Skyla Harthcock, Lily Pigott and Sophie Combra. Single-goal scorers were Sally Caron, Allyse Guyther and Abby Marchand.

The Vineyarders included several youngsters in their game plan, including freshman Ava Ben David on offense and goalie Asher Gates who stood in for starter Evanna Quinn as well as Ryder Elizabeth Moore who serenely observed the entire game from her perch in Mom’s (and head coach Kurstin Moore’s) tummy pack. Asher and Ava did well in their varsity premieres with Asher making a couple sparklers among her eight saves.

Fortunately, this one went to running time with four minutes left in the first half after the Vineyarders went up 13-3 en route to a 15-2 halftime bulge. Running time refers to a lacrosse rule that the game clock continues to run after a team has a 10-goal lead, stopping only for timeouts.

The Vineyarders got a wakeup call early on when the Dolphins went up 1-0 in the first 30 seconds and led 2-1 in the first five minutes. MVRHS got it together on offense and defense scoring 14 times in the final 20 minutes of the first half and holding D-Y scoreless for stretches of up to eight minutes.

The Vineyarders, facing a loosely-played defense, put up some highlight reel goals, scoring multiple times on long upfield passes into the offensive zone followed by a quick pass to a cutter alone in front of the embattled Dolphin keeper.

There will be no laughers come tourney time and the Vineyarders will be tourney-tested in at least three of their last five regular season matches, including a home and home set with undefeated Falmouth and an away contest at Lexington High School.

MVRHS plays next at Fairhaven on Monday, May 21, then on the road the following day against a strong Lexington club before hosting undefeated Falmouth on Senior Day, Wednesday, May 25 at 4:15 at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.