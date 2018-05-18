O.B. shocker: Town hall bid is 22 percent over budget

Only two contractors placed bids on new town hall; project will like be rebid.

The bids for the Oak Bluffs Town Hall have come in $1.7 million and $2 million over budget and will likely have to be rebid, according to town officials.

Only two contractors bid on the new town hall, which is priced $7.8 million for construction.

“I was blown away and I think everyone at the table was blown away,” Bill McGrath, building committee chairman, said Friday. The bids were opened Wednesday afternoon.

Town administrator Robert Whritenour said the overall budget for the project, $9.9 million includes the temporary town hall that is currently being put together and the furnishings for the new building. “It was kind of interesting,” he said of the bids. “We need to get to the bottom of it.”

To that end, McGrath is traveling off-Island Tuesday with the architect, Keenan & Kenny of Falmouth, and project manager, Daedulus Projects, to meet with the low-bidder Scanlon-Dellbrook of Falmouth to see why their estimates are so off from what was bid. The second bidder was Maron of Providence, R.I.

Both McGrath and Whritenour said the town and its consultants will look at what can be pared away in order to still meet the needs of the town.

“Never having done that, I’m a bit apprehensive,” McGrath said.

Whritenour was optimistic there are things that could be taken out of the project, without changing the building too much. It will take some work though because the paperwork laying out the scope is 2½-inches thick. “We’re going to turn over every stone in the design,” he said. “I’m keenly aware of the product we identified for the town.”

McGrath will report on the bids to the full board of selectmen Tuesday night.

Unless Scanlon somehow made a mistake in its bid, the town will likely have to issue new requests from proposals, a process that will add at least six weeks to the entire process, McGrath said. “It’s a ball up in the air, I’ve not yet played with,” he said.

In some ways the new bid process might be better because the town was seeking a contractor during a busy season, he said. Six contractors requested materials on the project, but only two issued bids, McGrath said.

Meanwhile, the temporary town hall is coming along, McGrath said. Finishing touches are being completed, including paving, so that it would be move-in ready after Memorial Day. The town may wait an extra week to make that move, he said.