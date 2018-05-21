David Michael Darcy

Dave was born in Boston on Dec. 3, 1962; he died unexpectedly the night of Monday, May 14, 2018.

Dave moved to the Vineyard when he was 19, where he became an extraordinarily skilled drywaller. He was a lifelong Boston sports fan and avid golfer. If he wasn’t at work, the Ritz, or the P.A. Club, he could always be found at the Edgartown Golf Club. He was a dedicated P.A. Club member, setting up for the feast every summer, and offering a helping hand constantly. We’ll always remember him with a Budweiser in hand telling a silly story, uneven mustache, loud, contagious laugh, and all.

He is survived by his daughter Bryann, son Dana (wife Kayla and daughter Kylee), parents Gerald and Jesse, sisters Lynette, Michele, and Jeannine, as well as a niece, nephews, and several relatives. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald.

Please join our family for a celebration of Dave’s life at the P.A. Club on Sunday, June 3, from 12 to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention in Dave’s honor. If you or someone you know is suffering, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255.