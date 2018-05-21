Design Q+A: A Julie Robinson kitchen

So, tell us about this kitchen.

This was a renovation; the owner is a man with two sons. The goal was to have an open kitchen area where people could gather and cook together.

The floors are grade one walnut. When properly maintained, wood is a nice kitchen flooring. It is warmer and easier on your legs than tiles. This is a very open layout with a sitting room so it was best to have one flooring continue into this area.

The granite counters are beautiful and almost indestructible. There are many quartz counters available. Some people like wood counters but they are harder to maintain.

The family loves the kitchen and spends a lot of time together here.

Julie Robinson Interiors: info@jrobinsoninteriors.com

