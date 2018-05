High schoolers lent their time to the Island’s nonprofit community Monday as part of Give Back Day, a volunteer initiative set in motion by students Gus Hoy and Andrew Karlinsky. More than 600 students participated at 42 locations, according to a previous story in The Times.

The Give Back Day included visits to Cedar Tree Neck, a Sheriff’s Meadow reserve in West Tisbury, and Menemsha Harbor.

There will be a more complete story on the student-driven initiative in an upcoming edition of The Times.