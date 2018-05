A celebration of the life of Edith (“Edo”) Welch Potter will be held at Pimpneymouse Farm, June 2, at 2 pm. Sharing of memories and refreshments will follow. Van service will be available from Chappy Point starting at 1:15 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Chappy Fund, c/o Sheriff’s Meadow, P.O. Box 1088, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or sherriffsmeadow.org. In the designation/memo space or online, please write “Chappy Fund.”