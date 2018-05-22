Fishing tourney jump starts the season

The Island fishing season kicks off in earnest next week when the Martha’s Vineyard Rod & Gun Club hosts the 27th Fly Rod Striped Bass Catch & Release Tournament the weekend of June 2-3.

“It’s shaping up to be a fun weekend of fishing,” Cooper “Coop” Gilkes of Edgartown, longtime tournament chairman, said. “We’ve got teams of fishermen coming from all over the place.”

Longtime participants agree that the one-night shore contest fosters the best qualities of the sport of fly fishing. You don’t have to catch fish for have a chance to win one of many prizes awarded based on a random drawing. Winning fishermen receive plaques in one of three categories: The total number of fish of any size length caught and released by a team (Roberto Germani Trophy); the largest fish (length and girth) released by a fisherman (Sonny and Joey Beaulieu Trophy); and the most fish caught and released by a team in which members are not allowed to change flies (Arnold Spofford Trophy).

Fishing begins at 7 pm Saturday and ends at 2 am Sunday. The awards ceremony begins at 9:30 am, Sunday, June 3. The tournament headquarters and breakfast will be located at the Edgartown School off Edgartown-West Tisbury Road.

The entry fee is $35. For more information call Cooper Gilkes at 508-627-3909 or go to www.mvrodandgun.org.