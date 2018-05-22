Money for farm projects grows

Four Island farms got a boost thanks to the Agricultural Enhancement Program of the M.V. Agricultural Society.

The four farms received grants to enhance their growing season this year. Beetlebung Farm in Chilmark received $1,800, Slip Away Farm in Chappaquiddick received $1,000, North Tabor Farm in Chilmark received $320, and Sixburnersue Farmette of West Tisbury received $700.

The awards were provided for equipment and tools to improve farm operations, infrastructure, and composting capacity, according to a press release.

Grants were made possible through the Farm Neck Golf Club Foundation, and a donation from the Food and Wine Festival.