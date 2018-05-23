A culinary collision

1 of 6

Offshore Ale has a new chef, and on Wednesday nights it becomes especially clear who’s behind the menu’s mastery.

Food Truck Wednesdays are brought to you by Islander Josh Aronie, who owns the popular Food Truck, usually parked up-Island in Memensha. When Aronie took over Offshore’s kitchen, he and owner Phil McAndrews discussed a collaboration, which fully manifested itself last Wednesday, May 16. The up-Island food truck will be closed for the summer, but the down-Island window at Offshore will be open every Wednesday.

The open kitchen was lined with silver plating and an open window that looks a lot like the Food Truck when it’s parked up-Island. Aronie and his line cooks were busy behind the counter, among smoke and dinner primetime chaos, and rang a bell when the food was ready.

The Wednesday night menu is packed with Food Truck favorites like the Bag O’ Fries ($5.98), the Loco Tacos ($9.98), the Chicken Bacon Sandwich ($12.50), and the Not Fried Falafel ($14.98).

The famous Food Truck Bag O’ Fries are served in a brown paper bag, showing you just how perfectly greasy its contents are. They’re thin cut, salted in all the right places, and have a hint of lemon zest and rosemary. The perfect fry, if you ask me.

The Loco Tacos are loaded with carnitas, cumin cabbage slaw, pickled veggies, and lime avocado crema. They come three to a plate, and are listed as appetizers, but may suffice as an entrée.

The Not Fried Falafel is a gluten-free dish served on a Mediterranean salad with arugula, romaine, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, pickled red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, tzatziki, and tahini. Be prepared, this dish is big. It’s laden with flavor and salad nutrients, with ground chickpeas and fava beans falling out of the unfried falafel.

You can still order from the regular and beloved original Offshore menu. A favorite appetizer is the Grilled Brie ($12.98), which is a grilled wheel of cheese smothered in pesto, served with roasted garlic cloves and a soft toasted baguette. You know when you’re full, but you actually can’t stop eating something because it tastes so good? That’s what happens every time I go down Offshore’s Grilled Brie lane. This is the cheese you dream about.

Also new to Offshore this year is their full liquor menu, which includes specialty cocktails.

Offshore Ale is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm. The kitchen takes a break from 4 to 5 pm every day. For more information, visit offshoreale.com.