The West Tisbury library presents the annual “Remembering the Rosenthals” Concert on Saturday, June 9, at 4 pm. Music Street will perform a program titled “Painting the Musical Canvas” that will range from Saint-Saëns to Korngold, Frank Bridge, and a Brazilian set. Also featured will be their first commissioned work, “Tides,” by composer Stephanie Ann Boyd, who will be in attendance. This concert will be performed by pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun, violinist Danny Koo, cellist Jonathan Butler, and clarinetist Amy Advocat. This event is free, open to the public, and made possible by the generous support of Sara Rosenthal, M.D., Julie Prazich, M.D., and the West Tisbury Library Foundation. The concert is free and open to the public.