Aquinnah: Open for the season

Happy Memorial Day, everyone! Don’t eat too much at whatever cookout you’re frequenting, and keep in mind that the intent of this holiday is to honor the numerous people who have given their lives in service to this country. In that vein, the Chilmark School holds a “walk to the sea” every year in Menemsha to commemorate the soldiers and sailors who have died in the line of duty. They will start at the Coast Guard Station at 9:15 am on Friday, May 25. Friends and family are welcome to attend. It is a beautiful ceremony.

Carolyn Feltz has officially retired as our town clerk, and Gabriella Camilleri has taken over. Gabby, as she is known, has been working with Carolyn for months, learning the ins and outs of the job. Thank you, Carolyn, for your years of service and dedication to our town. I never asked Carolyn a question relating to a town hall procedure that she either didn’t know the answer to or couldn’t find an answer to. I will miss you. Welcome, Gabby, I know you to be a serious and hard worker, and I’m sure you be an excellent town clerk. This will of course be Gabby’s first season doing beach passes, so play nice everyone, everyone wants to get to the beach and have a great summer.

At the library this week: The beginner’s sign language workshop with Lynn Thorp will continue Thursday at 4 pm. Story Time will be held on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kid’s Craft will be held at 11 am on Saturday, and the Afterschool Club will be on Tuesday at 4 pm.

Nearly everything is open at the Cliffs, so come on up this weekend. The Orange Peel Bakery Cafe will open at the end of June; they are doing some renovations. Juli Vanderhoop will be doing pizza lunch at the Orange Peel Bakery from 11 am to 1 pm on weekdays, and this Saturday as well. You can stop in or call ahead at 508-645-2025.

The Menemsha Bike Ferry will start operation this weekend. It will be running, weather permitting, on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm. On June 23 the ferry will start running 7 days a week. This is a great way to go to Menemsha without bringing your car. Hop on the Bike Ferry and get supplies at the Menemsha Store, hit the Galley and Pandora’s Box, and then get the ferry back. Oh, and you can take your bike with you and go for a ride too, if you like.

The MVCVA Art Gallery Cooperative will open for the season this Saturday. They will host an opening party from 4 to 7 pm. The gallery is at 99 Dukes County Ave. in Oak Bluffs, but they feature artists from all over the Island, including Joan LeLacheur, Ruth Kirchmeier, Liz Taft, and Peggy Zablotney. Come by to see the beautiful things for sale.

Happy birthday to Janis Vogel, who celebrates on Friday, and to Nancy Benoit, who celebrates on the 29th. In sadder news, Chilmark Chocolates is closed until May 31.