Bridge Results

At the May 14, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven tables were in play. First place in the north-south direction went to Warren Morse and Gail Farrish, followed by Barbara Silk and John O’Keefe in second, and Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Alleyne in third. In the east-west direction, Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman finished first, followed by Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen in second, and Dotti Arnold and Judy Cronig in third.

Results from the May 15, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven will be reported next week.

At the May 17, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, six pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Robert and Ency Fokos in second.