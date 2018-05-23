Chilmark: The Galley has new owners

Fog, rain, and double rainbows on Sunday at sunset, such a sweet spectacular gift. Even sunshine to begin the week, porch sitters at the general store, and more traffic heading down to Menemsha. Last summer it seemed to rain nearly every Wednesday, and now we’ve been on a roll of rainy weekends; let’s keep our fingers crossed that sunshine will win out for Memorial Day.

Chilmark Chocolates is closed through May 31.

Tony Saccoccia and Jack O’Malley, who met working together in the culinary program at MVRHS, are the new owners of the Galley. They tell me they’re open from 11 am to 3 pm until June 21, when their hours will change to 11 am to 8 pm for food, and till 9 pm for ice cream. They now have gluten-free. Also, if the weather is nice on Memorial Day weekend, they’ll be open longer than the above hours. Coming soon will be online ordering, but in the meantime you can still order ahead by phoning 508-645-9819.

Kevin and Liz Oliver are returning to run the Menemsha Market, which will be open for Memorial Day weekend. Liz’s dad, Doug Seward, can be found around the corner at Creekville Antiques, open 11am to 4 pm daily except Sundays, when it’s noon to 4 pm. Pandora’s Box is open daily 11 am to 5pm until mid-June. And don’t forget to meander to all the stores on Basin Road.

Are you interested in serving on a committee to explore options for the use of town land at Peaked Hill Pastures, affordable housing in particular? The committee will have four months to complete their report to the selectmen. This will involve public meetings, public hearings, research, and possibly weekly meetings. Please contact the townadministrator@chilmarkma.gov to express your interest.

Dance classes have begun at the Yard: community classes from 9 to 10:30 am, Monday to Friday, and ballet and social dance on Saturdays from 10:30 am to noon when there are no performances. To see what else is going on, or learn about kids dance camp, go to dancetheyard.org.

You can register online to join the Chilmark Community Center for the 2018 season. This summer they’ll be offering sailing and drama, and they’re taking 3-year-olds in the playschool program. Check out chilmarkcommunitycenter.org/join-the-ccc-2 to learn more.

Did you know you can support the Chilmark Town Affairs Council when you shop on Amazon? Just go to this link to connect: bit.ly/ChilmarkTownAffairsBenefit.

The Chilmark selectmen invite everyone to join them for a ceremonial opening of Squibnocket Beach on Thursday, May 24, at noon, rain or shine.

The Chilmark School staff and students will go to the Menemsha Coast Guard Station on Friday, May 25, to speak about the meaning of Memorial Day, Then they will walk to the Menemsha docks to throw flowers into the harbor to honor the men and women who died while serving our military. Everyone is welcome to join the school at the Coast Guard Station House at 9:15 am.

Sign up for Nancy Aronie’s first 2018 summer writer’s workshop, May 28 to 31, from, 9 am to noon. Go to chilmarkwritingworkshop.com for details on signing up and learning about available scholarships.

Tuesday Pizza Nights continue at the Chilmark Community Church from 6 to 7 pm; enjoy free food, conversation, and community. All are welcome. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark.

Come to the Chilmark library on Wednesday, May 23, at 5 pm to hear artist Basia Jaworska tell stories about her immigrant parents surviving WWII in Poland and exploring the extraordinary history of her parents’ resistance against fascism in Europe. On Wednesday, May 30, at 5 pm, hear local writer and historian Thomas Dresser talk about his latest Vineyard history book, “Whaling on Martha’s Vineyard.” Take time to see Cody Jephcote’s exhibit of mixed-media collages, constructions, and paintings, up though the end of the month. Stories with Rizwan are Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For info or questions, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. The library will be closed on Tuesday, May 29.

Congratulations to Baltimore and Chilmark resident Carol Brown Goldberg on being featured in art critic and historian Donald Kuspit’s profile of her entanglement artwork series in the May 2018 issue of White Hot Magazine. See bit.ly/GoldbergEntanglement.

Enjoy the long Memorial Day weekend, and have a great week.