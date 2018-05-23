Eastaway and Basics provide lucky Crocs for JV girls lacrosse team

Members of the MVRHS JV girls lacrosse team are sporting new pairs of Crocs, thanks to Eastaway and Basics in Oak Bluffs. The Martha’s Vineyard pride Crocs are a dazzling purple, all 36 pairs of them. Erin Tiernan, partner in the retail stores with Tom and Laurie Welch, said they sat down last fall and drafted a list of community projects they could support.

“We know athletics are important to the well-being of so many kids, and with everything going on in the world right now, it seemed best to target an all-female team first,” Tiernan explained. “One of our new staffers is a high school freshman on the JV lacrosse team, so we decided to start there.”

Tiernan said this is the first time they’ve thought of supporting a sports team, but it’s something they’re thinking of continuing next spring.

“I dropped off all the shoes during a practice about a week and a half ago,” Tiernan said. “The coach pulled all the girls in for a huddle and they gave us a big thank you; they were very sweet.”

The coach sent the photo to Tiernan, and told her the team won the next game they played, saying the shoes brought them luck.