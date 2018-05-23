Free Kindermusik classes for babies

Starting Tuesday, May 29, at 10:30 am, Rebekah Nivala leads a series of four Kindermusik classes for babies and their caregivers at the West Tisbury library. Kindermusik offers a sensory-rich environment “where infants can explore new sounds and make music together,” according the library’s press release. Nivala holds a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from Wheaton College, and a master’s in arts in education from Harvard Graduate School of Education. She has more than five years of experience teaching music and art.

The workshop is for newborns through 12 months, and the series is free and open to the public. Sign-up is required, though, and organizers ask that participants commit to all four sessions: May 29, June 5, 12, and 19. Call the West Tisbury library for more information, 508-693-3366.