Gioia Di Cari’s ‘Truth Values’ at Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse presents the final presentation in its Spring Solo Shows this Friday and Saturday. Courtesy MV Playhouse.

Following three weeks of successful performances, Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse presents the final presentation in its Spring Solo Shows this Friday and Saturday evening, May 25 and 26. “Truth Values: One Girl’s Romp Through M.I.T.’s Male Math Maze,” written and performed by Gioia Di Cari, will play for two nights at 7:30 pm. Di Cari creates “refreshing delights of humor, even compassion,” according to EDGE Media, while bringing to life more than 30 characters and presenting a conversation catalyst about gender equity and diversity issues, particularly around under-representation of women in STEM fields. Di Cari’s performance received a FringeNYC Overall Excellence Award for Best Solo Show. Tickets for both performances are $35, reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, or by calling the box office at 508-696-6300, or on the night of the performance, subject to availability. For more information,visit mvplayhouse.org.

