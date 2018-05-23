Girls softball falls twice to Bishop Feehan

The Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan won both ends of a double-header against the Martha’s Vineyard girls softball team on Monday by decisive scores of 14-1 and 13-1. The two wins left the visitors with a record of 11-5 on the season while the Vineyarders remain winless.

In the first game, Shamrock hurler Shawna Hamill used her speed and control to dominate Vineyard hitters. The lone run for the home team came in the fourth inning when Emily Mello doubled and scored on fellow sophomore Tianna Rambonga’s single.

The same two girls produced the only Vineyard run in the nightcap. This time it was Tianna’s double that sent Emily, who had singled, across the plate.

The Vineyarders will host Excel High of South Boston in another twinbill on Tuesday, May 29. Game times are 1:30 and 3:30 pm.