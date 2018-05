1 of 3

Molly Crawford, 10, competed in the Xcel Gold Regionals in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 19. Competing in Region 6, which includes Conn., R.I., Mass., Vt., N.H., Maine, N.Y, Molly placed 18th overall out of 65 gymnasts, and placed 9th in the Junior A division. Her All Around score was 36.875. She placed 3rd on vault, 9.425, placed 5th on beam, 9.2, 9th on floor, 9.3, and on bars scored 8.95.