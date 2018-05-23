Martha’s Vineyard Court Report: May 10 – May 21

May 10, 2018

Washington Rosa Deoliveira, Edgartown; DOB 6/15/91, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

May 14, 2018

Anthony M. Cardoza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/90, assault and battery on a family/household member, vandalizing property, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez, Edgartown; DOB 6/1/86, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Walisson Barros Neves, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/27/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Marco Rivandeneria, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/23/73, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

May 15, 2018

Luis Americo Lopes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/27/82, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle; guilty, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW with probation for one year; motor vehicle lights violation: responsible, must pay $35 fine.

Richard E. Verville Jr., Hanson; DOB 6/11/73, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without finding for two years, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Karen L. Ward, West Tisbury; DOB 10/17/58 assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

May 16, 2018

Jose Desouza, West Tisbury; DOB 12/25/68, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

May 17, 2018

Kelly Kershaw, Cape Coral, Fla.; DOB 6/12/82, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $200 fine and $250 HIF; marked lanes violation: not responsible; speeding: responsible, must pay $50 fine; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: responsible, must pay $500 fine.

May 18, 2018

Carolina F. Amorim, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/11/80, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

James W. Hart, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/95, OUI-liquor or .08%, leaving the scene of personal injury, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

May 21, 2018

Heidi E. Filipowic, Edgartown; DOB 1/30/63, assault: pretrial probation for six months; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: pretrial probation for six months.

Kevin Liam Galligan, West Tisbury; DOB 9/26/93, possession of class A drug (heroin): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth following an allowance of motion to suppress.

Thomas R. Wilkins, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/5/94, OUI-drugs (not identified), second offense: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, continued without finding for 18 months, must pay $250 HIF and $50 VW; marked lanes violation: not responsible.