Memorial Day means special deals and events for everyone

Come to the annual Oak Bluffs Memorial Day 5K starting on Sunday, May 27, at 9:30 am. Admission to enter the race is $25, but anyone who wants to show their support for the men and women in the armed forces is encouraged to show up. The starting line will be at the Summercamp Hotel on Lake Avenue, and all proceeds will benefit the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard.

The Tashmoo Waterworks hosts its annual Memorial Day Picnic on Monday, May 28, from 12 to 4 pm. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own picnic food, but free ice cream will be available to visitors. There will be live music, boating, lawn games, pony rides, and more.

Bring your family to the Barn, Bowl and Bistro for Memorial Day bowling. Starting on Memorial Day through Labor Day, all children 12 years and under can bowl for free, with shoes included. Have a drink, enjoy a meal, and celebrate Memorial Day and the start of summer.

Want to buy some flowers to celebrate a friend or family member who served in the armed forces? Both Donaroma’s Nursery locations will be open on Memorial Day from 9 am to 2 pm for gifts and gardening.

Polly Hill Arboretum will be open on Saturday, May 26, for its end-of-spring plant sale from 9:30 am to 4 pm. At 1 pm there will be a special lecture, “Reinventing Groundcovers,” sponsored by Heather Gardens.

The Capawock Theater in Vineyard Haven reopens for the season this weekend, and kicks off the weekend with a Thursday, May 24, 7 pm, showing of “Solo:A Star Wars Story.” The movie will be playing all weekend, along with the newest Melissa McCarthy flick, “Life of the Party.”

The Memorial Day sale at East Chop Sleep Shop starts Monday and continues until June 3. Head over during their normal hours from 10 am to 4 pm and find an extensive selection of mattresses, box springs and bedding with great Memorial Day deals. All purchases come with free delivery and set-up.

Get yourself ready for summer barbecues in the sun and head to Vineyard Decorators for their Memorial Day tent sale. The sale starts on Friday, May 25, and goes until the end of Memorial Day on Monday. From 9:30 am to 5 pm you will find great deals on outdoor furniture, sofas, outdoor dining, and more.

Celebrate Memorial Day and the joy of music at the Old Whaling Church at 7 pm on Sunday, May 27. The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society is hosting the Verona Quartet in memory of Nikki Langer, who was a passionate musician, esteemed professor, and cherished Vineyard local.

Bryn Walker is having its Memorial Day Weekend Super Sale at both its Edgartown and Tisbury locations. Save up to 70 percent on sale racks, with new merchandise arriving daily to keep you looking sophisticated and feeling comfortable.

Wind’s Up in Vineyard Haven is having its Memorial Day Spring Into Summer sale. Whether you are passionate about watersports or looking to try something new, Wind’s Up will be open on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm, and on Sunday from 12 to 4 pm.