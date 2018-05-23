Menemsha rigs for another season

Chilmark selectmen, joined town administrator Tim Carroll, Police Chief Jonathan Klaren, building inspector Lenny Jason, and harbor assistant Tamar Rogers, met for a harbor walk around Menemsha Harbor Wednesday morning. The annual walk is meant to survey the waterfront for any needed fixes ahead of the impending season. Among work slated, selectmen chairman Jim Malkin said, repairs to electrical pedestals on the docks will be executed shortly. As the group strolled around, John Keene, owner of John Keene Excavation, mucked out built-up sand from Crab Corner with an excavator.