MVRHS track and field in top form at EAC championships

Nine Vineyarders set personal records in a stellar showing at the Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) track and field championship meet, held May 16 at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro.

The Vineyard boys were second to the host Shamrocks. Feehan also won the girls meet, with Bishop Stang edging the Vineyarders for third by just five points.

“Both the boys and girls did very well,” Vineyard coach Joe Schroeder said. “The depth of Bishop Feehan pays off in big meets such as this. That said, our team had some great performances.”

Vineyarder Mackenzie Condon won the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:04.13, more than 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Sydney Sunderland of Bishop Feehan and won the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.01. Condon also out-leaped the field in the long jump with her best-ever effort of 17 feet, 1.5 inches. Yayla DeChiara won the mile and set a personal record, finishing in 5:37.73, with freshman Amber Cuthbert in second (5:38.08) and Rose Engler, fifth (5:54.40), while Catherine Cherry won the two mile in 12:18.23 and Gabby Carr earned a PR (1:08.78) with a sixth-place run in the 400-meter dash.

In the girls field events, Paige Pogue was fourth in the shot put (28 feet, 11.5 inches) and Catherine Cherry placed fifth in the javelin (58 feet, 7 inches).

On the boys side, JoJo Bonneau (1:03.35) and Daniel Rivard (1:03.36) finished a close one, two in the 400 hurdles, with both marks personal bests. JoJo took second place in the 110-meter high hurdles with another PR of 17:45. Nate Packer picked up a pair of PR’s with a second-place throw in the shot put (44 feet, 5 inches) and third place in the discus (107 feet, 2 inches). Dash Christy was second in the triple jump (37 feet, 7.5 inches, PR), with J.P. Alves in fifth (35 feet, 6.5 inches, PR). In the mile, Peter Burke ran second (4:49.48), Owen Porterfield was third (4:51.26) and Owen Atkins set a PR in sixth (5:00.62). Rivard (5 feet, 4 inches) and Porterfield (5 feet, 2 inches) were second and fifth, respectively, in the high jump.

The Vineyard boys claimed spots 1,2 and 4 in the javelin. Richie Barlett was first (135 feet, 4 inches), followed by Curtis Fisher (128 feet, 2 inches) and Nate Packer (119 feet, 3 inches).