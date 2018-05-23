Poet’s Corner: Spring Azalea

By Susan Thompson

You only liked me for my prettiness

My beautiful shape dressed in pink

Irregular in the morning sun

Please don’t stop and stare

I like it here in this woodland

The sun feels good on my leaves

My blossoms highlight spring green around me

Keep going please

I know what you are thinking

I watched you from my upstairs window early this

Morning — the curtain slightly parted

You couldn’t see me

You paused imagining how I would look

Planted near your house

So you could watch me

Keep going

I belong here

Safely rooted in this earth

Soon you won’t be able to find me

And I will be safe

Susan Thompson lives in Oak Bluffs. Spring is her favorite time on the Island.