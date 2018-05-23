Poet’s Corner: Spring Azalea

By Susan Thompson
You only liked me for my prettiness
My beautiful shape dressed in pink
Irregular in the morning sun
Please don’t stop and stare
I like it here in this woodland
The sun feels good on my leaves
My blossoms highlight spring green around me
Keep going please
I know what you are thinking
I watched you from my upstairs window early this
Morning — the curtain slightly parted
You couldn’t see me
You paused imagining how I would look
Planted near your house
So you could watch me
Keep going
I belong here
Safely rooted in this earth
Soon you won’t be able to find me
And I will be safe
Susan Thompson lives in Oak Bluffs. Spring is her favorite time on the Island.