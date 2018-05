Polly Hill Arboretum is kicking off its summer season with a plant sale on Saturday, May 26. Staff will be available to answer questions about the selection of unique trees, shrubs, and perennials. The day begins at 9 am and ends at 4 pm. At 1 pm, Renee Marsh will give a talk called “Reinventing Groundcovers.” The event is free and open to the public; for more information visit pollyhillarboretum.org.