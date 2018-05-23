Thanks for making prom memorable

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) junior class, the student government junior class officers would like to thank members of the Island community for contributing to our prom this past weekend.

Thank you to the Winnetu Oceanside Resort for hosting us. Thank you to Big Sky Tents for donating lights that made our venue truly spectacular. We would like to thank Your Taxi and Cottage City Cabs for taking part in our effort to create a program for free, safe rides on prom night, which we plan on continuing in the future. We would also like to thank the people who donated to this program. Without this funding, the program would not have been possible.

Thank you to Julie Flanders from the Captain Flanders House, for giving us the opportunity to take pictures there. Thank you to the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society for inviting us into their space when rain was forecast, and taking pictures at the Captain Flanders House was no longer viable. Thank you to Cheryl Atherton for being a fantastic DJ, and keeping everyone on the dance floor all night long. We extend our thanks to Dock Dance Band for opening for the first hour and getting the crowd pumped up.

Many thanks to Mark Lacourse for his 1976 Volkswagen PhotoBus, that was spectacularly unique and fun. Thank you to the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force and the Barn, Bowl and Bistro for putting on a magnificent after-prom party with free bowling, casino games, food, and prizes. Thank you to all of the Island businesses and organizations that donated prizes for the after-prom party. Thank you to the MVRHS faculty members who chaperoned prom and the after-prom party.

Most of all, thank you to our class advisor, Olsen Houghton, who has helped us fundraise and plan for the past three years. From car washes in the scorching summer sun to dine-to-donates on weekend nights, he was always there for us with a distinct genuineness in wanting us to reach our goals, and did whatever it took to get us there. Thank you to Kansas Brew for becoming our second class advisor this year, and offering ideas and support all year long. Our prom would be nothing without all of these people and businesses that stepped forward to make our prom a night we will always remember. Our gratitude is beyond description; thank you!

Owen Engler, president

Mackenzie Condon, vice-president

Blake Leasure, treasurer

Katie Morse, secretary

Gus Hoy, historian

Owen Bresnick, representative

MVRHS class of 2019