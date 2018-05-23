Ticks and tick-borne illnesses info session

On Monday, June 4, at 7 pm, come to the West Tisbury library for a presentation about ticks and tick-borne illnesses with Island tick expert Dick Johnson and health educator Karyn Borella. According to the library’s press release, tick-borne illnesses are a serious public health problem on Martha’s Vineyard. Johnson and Borella will explain what Islanders can do about the problem by providing detailed information about ticks, the diseases they carry, and how to keep you and your family safe. Learn about the three most dangerous species of ticks on the Island, types of illnesses, what to do if you are bitten by a tick, how to make your yard safer, and an update on the Island-wide effort to reduce tick-borne illnesses. This event is sponsored by the Boards of Health of the six Island towns. Refreshments will be served, and the information session is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.