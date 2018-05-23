Winners announced for 2018-19 Island Book Cover art contest

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2018-19 Island Book Cover art contest. The Island Book is Martha’s Vineyard only complete phone book, according to the Chamber, with yellow pages, white pages, and an almanac. All sixth graders were invited to submit their creations for this year’s theme, “Gingerbread Cottages.”

Selecting and using the artwork of Island schoolchildren is a decades-old tradition, and is just one of the ways the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to Island children is highlighted (the Chamber also offers the Jim Lambert Memorial Scholarship through its Charitable Fund). After much deliberation, the following artists were chosen:

Caroline Bettencourt of Oak Bluffs School

Andressa Da Trindade of Edgartown School

Alissa Habekost of Edgartown School

Clare Mone of West Tisbury School

Katie Ogden of Tisbury School

Nikeya Tankard of Tisbury School

Each winner will receive their artwork framed with a copy of the 2018-19 Island Book cover, in addition to having her entry appear in the Island Book, a production of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s Island Books are available at the Chamber of Commerce, 24 Beach St., Vineyard Haven, and at more than 25 locations around the Island, including all banks. Anyone needing large amounts of Island Books is encouraged to get them from the chamber office.