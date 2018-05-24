Boys tennis bounce back with a win

MVRHS Boys tennis team defeated Dennis-Yarmouth 5-0 in Yarmouth on Wednesday in a non-league match. The Vineyard is now 9-2 on the year and 4-0 in league play.

Playing first singles the Vineyard’s Max Potter defeated Tucker Richard, 6-0 ,6-0. His teammate Chris Ferry beat D-Y’s Tom Canning, 6-0, 6-0 in second singles, and Eric Reubens was victorious over D-Y’s Julian Savini, 6-1, 6-1 in third singles.

Playing first doubles for the Vineyard, Spencer Pogue and Owen Favreau took out Joseph Malone and Harsh Patel, 6-1, 6-1. And the second doubles Vineyard team of co-captains David Krauthamer and Garrett Zeilinger beat Dennis Liu and Hannel Naquines, 6-0, 6-2

The spirited Vineyard substitutes Harold Lawry V and Wyatt Belisle won their singles exhibition matches 6-0, 6-4 respectively.

The team’s remaining matches are all at home. They will play Barnstable High School Monday, May 28 at 3 pm, Cardinal Spellman Tuesday, Bishop Stang Wednesday, and finally Sandwich on Thursday to end the season.