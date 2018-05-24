MVRHS girls tennis tops Foxborough on Senior Day

1 of 3

The MVRHS girls tennis team improved to 10-0, with a 4-1 Senior Day win over Foxborough on Wednesday afternoon at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs.

Vineyard seniors Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson were honored before the contest and won their first doubles match against Kayla Prag and Sarah Prag 6-1, 6-0. Second doubles Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter prevailed 6-0, 7-6 over Olivia Dantona and Kendall Milender.

Foxborough number one Sophia Prinos gave the Warriors their only point on the day by outlasting Kelly Klaren 7-6, 6-4 at first singles. Victoria Scott won at second singles, 6-3, 6-3 over Pam Nelson and Hannah Rabasca took the third singles match, defeating Julia Muise 6-0, 6-2.