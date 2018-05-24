Vineyarders fall to Clippers in girls lax

Addy Hayman scored five goals to go with two assists but the MVRHS varsity girls lacrosse team lost to the Falmouth Clippers, 12-8, in the final home game of the season, Wednesday at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

Vineyarders Lily Pigott and Audrey McCarron received Senior Day honors prior to the game. Pigott had two shots on goal and won a draw in the game, while McCarron earned an assist, won two draws and controlled a loose ball.

Louise McDonald tallied twice, with one assist, while Alexis Condon scored one goal and set up another. Evanna Quinn mades eight saves in the Vineyard goal.

The Vineyarders (12-4) close out the regular season with games at Falmouth on May 25 and Dennis-Yarmouth on May 30.