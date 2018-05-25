Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: What’s up on West Chop

1 of 14

Real Estate Confidential — chit-chat about new listings, sales or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard real estate market, by Fred Roven, Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents, appears each Friday in The Minute.

The first big decision in discussing West Chop is where is it and what area is included. I went with everything from West Chop Woods, west through Mink Meadows, east to Vineyard Sound and north to the West Chop Lighthouse. Some will argue, but I prefer specific boundaries rather than some imagined line. The same many definitions of “Chop” I used in describing East Chop hold true for West Chop. Basically a peninsula and the choppy waters that surround it and the opening to a harbor. West Chop is a secluded neighborhood with fabulous views of the Vineyard Haven outer harbor yet walkable to downtown.

West Chop used to have its own zip code (02573) and a seasonal post office which probably had specific boundaries but was lost during a restructuring of the USPS. Some of the main draws to West Chop are the lighthouse built in 1817, the only public golf course — Mink meadows, and West Chop Woods, a public conservation property. The main trail of West Chop Woods is part of an old cart path known as Lighthouse Road which once connected Vineyard Haven with the West Chop Lighthouse.

The West Chop Club Historic District represents a well-preserved planned summer resort community of the late 19th century. The area was developed by the West Chop Land Company in the 1880’s and is now managed by the private West Chop Club. The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. By 1900 the resort community had grown to include two hotels, a post office, grocery store, and a variety of recreational facilities. The West Chop Land Company went bankrupt in 1911. The owners of the houses in the community banded together to form the West Chop Land Trust, which acquired the Land Company properties. The privately held West Chop Club was organized in the 1960s to manage the properties owned by the Trust.

An ad for a general manager of the club defines it thus: “The West Chop Club is a family oriented, private club situated on 17 acres on Martha’s Vineyard. Since 1889, the Club has served as a membership community focused on family, the fellowship of friends and acquaintances and the pleasure of a simpler life. The Club has a unique culture that is a balanced blend of formal and casual. Club amenities include the Main Club House with a dining porch, The Casino and Cedars buildings for member and guest events, 21 guest rooms, nine tennis courts, four private beaches, a softball field, a fitness room, gift shop and a well-equipped children’s playground.”

There is one property in West Chop at 50 Pine Tree Lane currently priced at $880,000 that is going to make some lucky family happy for years to come. You can live the “Summer of ‘42” every day of your life with 3 fireplaces to take the chill off cool (or cold) evenings. Sitting close to the outer harbor, it has deeded water access via a path directly across the road to Nantucket Sound. This Chilmark style cape offers a mix of the best of the Vineyard: location, charm, water access, mature plantings, and an easy walk to town.

From the west side of the chop you can have views across Mink Meadows Golf Club and out to Tashmoo as well as a short walk to the private ½ mile wide beach. The 2.6 acre luxury estate on Mitchell Road provides that as well as a swimming pool, a 3500 SF main house, a 3 BR guest house (a rarity), a 2 story detached studio (dry) plus a 2 car garage. The beautifully landscaped pool has its own changing area and outdoor shower, a must for any Vineyard Home. The studio with hardwood floors is currently set up as a gym and office and let your imagination wander. For indoor relaxation there is a decision to be made-read in front of living room fireplace, den fireplace or from office overlooking the golf course.

One of my current favorites is a vintage Dutch Colonial on Main Street, sitting high on a bluff offering unparalleled views of Vineyard Haven harbor, East Chop, and Vineyard Sound, priced at $3,000,000. The property includes its own private white sand beach, stairway and swimming Dock. The home has been lovingly owned by the same family since 1955 and upgraded while maintaining its original charm. Although far enough out on the chop to provide seclusion and privacy, still a short walk to town and all your favorite restaurants and galleries.

If water views and privacy are your preference, the classic contemporary home on Sagamore Avenue priced at $4,475.000 on 2.5 acres could be perfect. Still a reasonable 1.5 miles to my favorite Vineyard Haven restaurant, the property offers breathtaking views and sunsets over Mink Meadows Pond, Vineyard Sound and the Elizabeth islands. This would be a great house to bring your dogs with direct access to a West Chop beach and a short walk to the trails of West Chop Woods. The property is also convenient to Mink Meadows Golf Course and The West Chop Club community.

For a look at all properties for sale in the area visit West Chop Properties featuring condominiums starting at $695,000 including beach, boat landing on Tashmoo, and tennis up to a waterfront front home with dock, mooring and private beach on Vineyard Sound priced at $7,950,000.

