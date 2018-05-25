Squibnocket Beach and causeway are officially open

The lengthy and complex campaign to restore Squibnocket Beach and resituate its parking lot ended at noontime on Friday with a modest ceremony hosted by Chilmark selectmen. Selectman Warren Doty served as emcee. Doty thanked several people for helping to facilitate the project, including engineer Reid Silva, excavators John and Peter Keene, stonemasons Alan Hartmann and Gary Stead, former selectmen Jonathan Mayhew and Riggs Parker, selectmen Bill Rossi and Jim Malkin, Squibnocket Committee members the late Billy Meegan, Jane Slater, Alison Burger, Steve Flanders, Janet Widner, the late Dan Greenbaum, and ex officio member Ron Rappaport. Also given thanks was Chilmark conservation commission agent Chuck Hodgkinson, who quarterbacked the project, and Haley and Aldrich senior vice president Mark Haley, who designed the adjacent bridge and other features.

A small subsequent ribbon cutting took place at the mouth of the bridge to the Squibnocket Farm subdivision. Open for travel since March, the bridge has drawn repeated litigation. Town counsel Ron Rappaport and Ropes and Gray attorneys Peter Alpert and Richard Batchelder have chalked up an impressive 4-0 record against major bridge actions from Chilmark resident Doug Liman and others.

Joined by selectman Bill Rossi, officials from Haley and Aldrich and C. White Marine, the firm that erected the structure, Squibnocket Farm president Warren Spector (who had also received thanks from Doty at the beach ceremony) snipped a red ribbon with a pair of golden-handled scissors and said, “I hereby declare the Squibnocket Beach Causeway officially open.”