Developing: Rhode Island Fast Ferry’s Ava Pearl loses power off East Chop

(Updated 5/27 2:03 pm)

The Ava Pearl, a Rhode Island-based fast ferry, lost power off East Chop soon after it departed Oak Bluffs on its 11 am Sunday trip to Quonset, R.I. Approximately 75 people were on board.

By 1 pm, the Ava Pearl was being nudged into place at a Packer wharf in Vineyard Haven by Sea Tow boats; Sea Tow is a privately owned company out of Falmouth, and the tug Sirius, owned by Tisbury Towing. Passengers were returned to Vineyard Haven, and will board SSA ferries for Woods Hole, where buses wait to transport them to Quonset.

At this time, the cause of the loss of power, and the impact to the remainder of the Rhode Island fast ferry’s schedule today is not known. The Times will report updates as they become known.

According to the company’s website, Rhode Island Fast Ferry high-speed service to the Vineyard began in 2003. A family-owned business, it also operates sightseeing cruises in Narragansett Bay, and includes a charter services division with a vessel currently in Bermuda. The site says it will soon offer high-speed ferry service to Block Island, as well as operating crew transfer vessels supporting offshore wind farms off the East Coast.