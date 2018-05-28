Avenue of Flags honors veterans

1 of 3

Members of the American Legion and the public rose early on a quiet overcast Monday morning to honor veterans who gave their lives serving our country.

For the 26th year in a row, volunteers put up flags along the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven at 7:30 am for the annual “Avenue of Flags” celebration held each Memorial Day weekend. The flags were taken down at 2 pm.

Almost 500 flags lined the cemetery, each representing a male or female veteran who served in the military, living or deceased.